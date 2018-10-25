

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may join a global sell-off on Thursday as investors fret about tariff-related effect on U.S. companies.



U.S. stocks plunged overnight in the wake of mixed earnings news from the likes of AT&T and UPS as well as disappointing housing data.



The Dow lost 2.4 percent to hit its lowest closing level in over three months, while the S&P 500 slumped 3.1 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plummeted as much as 4.4 percent to hit five-month closing lows.



In Asia, Japan's Nikkei index is down as much as 3.6 percent and China's Shanghai Composite index is losing 1.2 percent on concerns that earnings growth may be peaking.



Elsewhere, benchmark indexes in Australia, Hong Kong and South Korea are down 2-3 percent.



Investors continue to remain highly sensitive to the U.S. corporate earnings story as Microsoft, Ford, Tesla, Advanced Micro Devices and Visa delivered mixed earnings results after the U.S. market close.



Safe-haven assets such as gold and the Japanese yen are rising amid the plunge in global equities. Oil prices also fell by about 1 percent after Saudi Arabia boosted its daily output.



The European Central Bank meets today, with investors looking for signals whether the central bank will reaffirm a plan to end its quantitative easing program at the end of this year. Traders will also monitor President Draghi's comments on Italy's fiscal health.



Germany's GfK consumer confidence survey data is also due, with the forward-looking consumer sentiment index seen at 10.5 in November versus 10.6 in October.



European markets gave up early gains to close lower on Wednesday on worries about U.S. earnings, Italian government finances and escalating trade tensions.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index slid 0.2 percent. The German DAX dropped 0.7 percent and France's CAC 40 index eased 0.3 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 inched up 0.1 percent.



