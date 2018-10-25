Top executive recruiter to lead wealth management and private banking at the premier global talent advisory firm

Boyden, a premier global talent and leadership advisory firm with more than 65 offices in over 40 countries, today announced that Rahul Sen, well-known for his financial services expertise, has joined the firm as a Partner in London. Sen has also been named Global Leader of wealth management and private banking at Boyden.

"We are delighted that Rahul has joined Boyden in London, which will bring us additional inroads with major private wealth management institutions within our Global Financial Services Practice," said Nick Robeson, Managing Partner of Boyden UK. "His deep financial services expertise coupled with his international experience will be a great asset to Boyden's continued growth across EMEA and the globe."

Sen is an accomplished executive search professional with 10 years' experience in senior-level executive search across the banking and finance sectors. He possesses an impressive track record placing senior executives across several key financial hubs including London, New York, Singapore, Hong Kong, Dubai, Luxembourg, Monaco and Geneva. His clients include major Swiss banks, Asian private banks and US private wealth firms, in addition to several clients in the multi-family office space.

"I'm excited to join the dynamic and expert team in London and across the globe," said Sen. "Boyden's unique model provides world-class leadership consulting and executive search services, while providing the right infrastructure and depth across the globe."

Prior to Boyden, Sen was the Global Head of the Private Wealth Management practice for a leading executive search firm. Prior to that he was Director and Head of Private Wealth Management Search in Asia-Pacific for another leading global firm. Before working in executive search, Sen was a Private Banker at HSBC and DSP Merrill Lynch in Mumbai, India.

Sen holds a bachelor's degree in commerce and an MBA with specialization in finance from University of Bombay, India. He received a diploma in business finance from the Institute of Chartered Financial Analysts of India.

