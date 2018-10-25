

HERZOGENAURACH (dpa-AFX) - PUMA (PMMAF.PK) reported that its third-quarter net earnings increased to 77.5 million euros from 62.1 million euros, previous year. Earnings per share were up to 5.18 euros from 4.16 euros. The operating result (EBIT) rose by 28.4% to 129.9 million euros from 101.2 million euros due to sales growth combined with an improved gross profit margin.



For the third quarter of 2018, sales increased by 13.9% currency-adjusted to 1.24 billion euros, an increase of 10.7% as reported.



PUMA now expects that currency-adjusted sales will increase between 14% and 16% (previous guidance: currency-adjusted increase between 12% and 14%). The operating result (EBIT) is now expected to come in between 325 million euros and 335 million euros (previous guidance: between 310 million euros and 330 million euros). In line with the previous guidance, Management still expects that net earnings will improve significantly in 2018.



