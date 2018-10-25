

NEUTRAUBLING (dpa-AFX) - Beverage filling and packaging company Krones AG (KRNTY.PK, KRNNF.PK) on Thursday reported net income of 99.4 million euros for the first nine months of 2018, down 13.3 percent from 114.6 million euros in the previous-year period. Earnings per share for the period were 3.16 euros, compared to 3.68 euros last year.



The company noted that the decline in profit was mainly due to higher costs of goods and labour combined with an adverse product mix. In addition, third-quarter earnings were affected by expenses in the low double-digit million euro range for setting up the production location in Hungary.



EBT margin for the period dropped to 5.2 percent from 6.7 percent in the previous year.



However, order intake for the nine-month period increased 9 percent to 2.94 billion euros, and revenue grew 7.3 percent to 2.69 billion euros. Acquisitions had no significant influence on revenue.



Based on the results for the first nine months of 2018 and the forecast for the fourth quarter, the company is reducing its revenue and earnings forecast.



For fiscal 2018, Krones now expects a 4 percent increase in revenue, compared to the previous revenue target of 6 percent. This is due to adverse currency effects and large-scale projects being postponed.



Krones now expects an operating EBT margin for 2018 as a whole of approximately 6.5 percent, which is adjusted for the one-time expenses. The previous target was 7 percent.



Overall, Krones said it is maintaining its mid-term targets of an 8 percent EBT margin and 22 percent working capital as a percentage of revenue. However, the company noted that reaching those targets will take one or two years longer than planned.



