

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BT Group plc (BT_A.L, BT) announced the appointment of Philip Jansen as Chief Executive. He will join the Company and be appointed to the Board as an Executive Director on January 1, 2019.



Following a handover period, he will take over from Gavin Patterson as Chief Executive on February 1, 2019. Patterson will continue to serve as Chief Executive until January 31, 2019.



Jansen joins from Worldpay, the global payments services group, where he will be stepping down as Co-Chief Executive at the end of the year. He has been Chief Executive of Worldpay since 2013, leading it through its flotation in 2015, until its combination with Vantiv in 2018.



He has previously been CEO and then Chairman of Brakes Group and has held a variety of senior roles in Sodexo Group, latterly as Chief Operating Officer and CEO, Europe, South Africa and India. He started his career with Procter and Gamble.



Separately, the company announced that Matthew Key is to join the BT Board as a non-executive director and as a member of the Audit & Risk Committee and the Nominating & Governance Committee. His appointment takes immediate effect.



