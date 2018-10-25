Teledyne DALSA introduces its next generation family of frame grabbers for high-performance image acquisition

WATERLOO, Ontario, Oct. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teledyne DALSA, a Teledyne Technologies company and global leader in machine vision technology (http://www.teledynedalsa.com/imaging), is pleased to announce the next generation high-performance family of frame grabbers - the Xtium2 for the PCIe Gen3 platform. The Xtium2 family starts with the introduction of two new models of frame grabber boards featuring AIA's Camera Link HS interface: the Xtium2-CLHS PX8 and Xtium2-CLHS FX8. The series will also provide support to upcoming and existing interfaces like CoaXPress (ver 2.0) and Camera Link.

The Xtium2-CLHS PX8 features 7-lanes operating at 10 Gbit/s using CLHS X-Protocol and can deliver host transfer bandwidth in excess of 6.8 GByte/s. The Xtium2-CLHS PX8 supports a CX4 connector that is Active Optical Cables (AOC) ready. The AOC cables use fiber cable to deliver cable lengths greater than 15 meters.

The Xtium2-CLHS FX8 supports up to four bidirectional SPF+ modules to deliver up to 4.0 GByte/s of image acquisition and host transfer speeds of up to 6.8 GByte/s. The low cost SPF+ module and fiber optic cables help extend cable lengths to 100 meters. In addition, the Xtium2-CLHS FX8 is capable of supporting multiple independent CLHS cameras.

"The next generation of Xtium2 frame grabbers are designed to meet the data throughput and cable length requirements of the new high-speed, high-resolution cameras with CameraLink HS and CoaXPress interfaces. The Xtium2 series simplifies downstream image processing with its on-board, real-time processing with no CPU usage. While performance remains at the heart of the design, reliability and lower system cost are key deliverables for these products," said Senior Product Manager, Inder Kohli.

When combined with cutting-edge color, and multispectral line scan cameras like the new Linea ML (http://www.teledynedalsa.com/en/products/imaging/cameras/linea-ml/), the Xtium2-CLHS frame grabbers enable the newest and most demanding vision applications.

Xtium2-CLHS Key Features:

Longer cable distance beyond 15 meters at max data rate without sacrificing performance

Distributed Processing using Data-Forwarding at max input data rates

The Xtium2-CLHS series is comprised of two boards:

• Xtium2-CLHS PX8 uses CX4 connector which is ready for Active Optical Cables (AOC)

• Xtium2-CLHS FX8 uses 4 SFP+ slots for scalable solution

Hi-Dynamic Range imaging with Multi-plane support

Real-time on-board process delivers ready to use pixel formats to reduce processing time

Supports CLHS X-protocol delivering 97% data-transfer efficiency

High reliability with advanced meta data

Fully supported by free Sapera LT SDKs

Please visit the Xtium2 product page (http://www.teledynedalsa.com/en/products/imaging/frame-grabbers/xtium2-family/) for more information. For sales enquiries, visit our contact page (https://www.teledynedalsa.com/corp/contact/), and for full resolution images, our online media kit (http://www.teledynedalsa.com/corp/news/media-kit/).



About Teledyne DALSA

Teledyne DALSA is an international technology leader in sensing, imaging, and specialized semiconductor fabrication. Our image sensing solutions span the spectrum from infrared through visible to X-ray; our MEMS foundry has earned a world-leading reputation. In addition, through our subsidiaries Teledyne Optech and Teledyne CARIS, we deliver advanced 3D survey and geospatial information systems. Teledyne DALSA employs approximately 1400 employees worldwide and is headquartered in Waterloo, Canada. For more information, visit www.teledynedalsa.com (http://www.teledynedalsa.com).

About Teledyne Imaging

Teledyne DALSA is a company aligned under the Teledyne Imaging umbrella. With unrivalled expertise across the spectrum and decades of experience, Teledyne Imaging companies offer best-in-class products and technology, and together, provide the deepest, widest image sensing technology portfolio on the planet. For more information, visit www.teledyneimaging.com (http://www.teledyneimaging.com).



