

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Debenhams plc (DEB.L) reported a loss before tax after exceptional items of 491.5 million pounds for the 52 weeks to 1 September 2018 compared to profit of 59.0 million pounds, prior year. Basic loss per share was 37.5 pence compared to profit of 4.0 pence. Profit before tax before exceptional items decreased by 65.1% to 33.2 million pounds from 95.2 million pounds. Underlying earnings per share was 2.2 pence compared to 6.4 pence.



Fiscal year Group gross transaction value decreased by 1.8% to 2.90 billion pounds and Group revenue decreased by 2.5% to 2.28 billion pounds. Group like-for-like sales decreased by 2.3% on a reported basis and 2.7% on a constant currency basis.



The board has decided not to declare a final dividend in order to prioritise generating cash and reducing debt.



