

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Advertising giant WPP Group Plc. (WPP.L, WPPGY) on Thursday reported that its revenue for the third quarter of 2018 declined 0.8 percent from the year-ago period to 3.758 billion pounds, impacted by currency headwinds of 2.0 percent.



However, revenue in constant currency increased 1.2 percent, reflecting the strengthening of the pound sterling in the first half primarily against the U.S. dollar, and other currencies in the third quarter.



On a like-for-like basis, excluding the impact of acquisitions and currency fluctuations, quarterly revenue edged up 0.2 percent.



Geographically, like-for-like revenue growth in the third quarter was stronger in Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa & the Middle East and Central & Eastern Europe, with all other regions, particularly North America and the United Kingdom, slipping back.



The company's reported revenue for the nine months declined 1.6 percent from the year-ago period to 11.25 billion pounds. Revenue for the nine months in constant currency rose 2.3 percent, while like-for-like revenue increased 1.1 percent.



For fiscal 2018, reflecting the slowdown in the third quarter, WPP said that like-for-like revenue less pass-through costs growth is likely to be down 0.5 percent to 1.0 percent, while operating margin to revenue less pass-through costs is likely to be down in the range of 1.0 to 1.5 margin points.



WPP said it will update share owners on the Group's strategy in December.



WPP also announced that after 22 years as Group Finance Director, Paul Richardson has decided to retire from the company. Richardson will leave during the course of 2019, and work with the company to ensure a smooth transition as the company appoints his successor.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX