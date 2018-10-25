

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Specialty chemicals company Elementis plc (ELM.L) Thursday said it delivered resilient performance in the third quarter, and overall is on track and confident of making further financial and strategic progress in 2018.



In its period end trading update for the three months to September 30, the company noted that in Personal Care, solid performance in the period was supported by growth in sales to direct customers of the company's high-margin hectorite based products and the successful delivery of SummitReheis synergies.



In Coatings, the company noted that its transformation program continued to gather pace as it optimized the product portfolio, implemented efficiency measures and executed price increases.



Activity levels in Energy improved, driven by new business and early signs of recovery in deep water drilling.



In Chromium, as previously communicated, the company temporarily suspended production at Castle Hayne in September due to Hurricane Florence and subsequent flooding.



However, production has since restarted. While Elementis expects some mitigation from insurance, the company noted that the outage will adversely impact Chromium full-year operating performance.



