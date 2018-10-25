

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - LG Electronics Inc. (LGEPF.OB, LGEJY.OB, LGEIY.OB, LGEAF.OB) reported that its third-quarter net income increased year-over-year to 497.1 billion Korean Won from 336.1 billion Won. Operating income increased to 748.8 billion Won from 516.1 billion Won, prior year.



For the third-quarter, sales were at 15.43 trillion Korean Won compared to 15.22 trillion Won, previous year. Home Appliance and Air Solution achieved sales of 4.85 trillion Won during the quarter, up 1.5% from prior year, due to sales growth in Korea, Europe, and North America in spite of economic slowdown and currency headwinds from emerging markets such as Asia, MEA, and LATAM. Sales at Home Entertainment division declined 8.6% year-over-year to 3.71 trillion Won mainly from shifted demand to the 1st half due to sports event and sluggish economy in LATAM. Mobile Communications sales declined 24% to 2.04 trillion Won mainly from shifted demand to the first half due to sports event and sluggish economy in LATAM.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX