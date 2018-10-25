Ericsson to deliver mission-critical communications to UN peacekeepers

WASHINGTON, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Ericsson to provide UN peacekeeping missions with Private LTE networks

Advanced mission-critical mobile broadband technologies enabling unrivalled situational awareness for peacekeepers during operations

First live UN Private LTE networks expected up and running in 2019

The United Nations has selected Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) to supply peacekeeping missions around the globe with their own LTE networks providing mission-critical communications capabilities.

Alongside the partner Danoffice IT ApS, Ericsson will lead the implementation of mission-critical LTE networking equipment as well as professional services and training. The LTE networking equipment is from the 5G-ready Ericsson Radio System portfolio, including the MINI-LINK microwave backhaul solution, in combination with Ericsson Cloud Packet Core.

This LTE network will significantly improve existing communications by providing stable, secure, and future-proof mobile broadband services for peacekeeping troops, often operating in tough geographical terrain and conditions. Together with the latest mission-critical push-to-talk, data and video capabilities, specifically designed for professional use, communications will be enriched to embody the full multimedia experience.

Currently there are 14 peacekeeping operations around the world led by the UN. These missions typically have permission to use radio spectrum for planning, coordination and implementation of their activities. The first live UN Private LTE networks are expected to be up and running in 2019.

By standardizing their communications in this way, the UN ensures peacekeeping troops will have the latest communications systems as well as a cost-effective way to add new digital broadband services, such as HD video for real-time situational awareness, mobile positioning and cellular Internet of Things (IoT), including asset management and connected logistics solutions.

Helena Norrman, Senior Vice President and Head of Group Function Marketing & Corporate Relations, Ericsson says: "The digitalization through broadband that is driving so much development for business and society also has great potential in peacebuilding and humanitarian response. We are proud to now be a supplier to the UN system providing communications capabilities that are crucial to their important work."

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

Private LTE is an Ericsson Private Networks solution that provides governments and industries with critical mobile broadband solutions, serving both users and IoT-enabled devices.

Ericsson Radio System is an end-to-end modular and scalable radio access network consisting of hardware, software, and services. Its portfolio includes products in the areas of radio, baseband, site solutions, MINI-LINK for microwave transmission, a fully-integrated IP router portfolio, and fronthaul solutions - all managed by a common management system.

MINI-LINK is Ericsson's microwave backhaul solution, with traffic between radio sites and core network being realized over the air instead of physical media such as fiber. This technology supports high capacity and superior performance with a low cost of ownership.

Ericsson Cloud Packet Core - Building on market leading virtual Evolved Packet Core (EPC) applications, we support a smooth evolution from current packet core solutions to 5G.

ABOUT UNITED NATIONS PEACEKEEPING

United Nations Peacekeeping is a joint effort between the Departments of Peacekeeping Operations and Field Support.

We operate in some of the toughest and most dangerous places in the world, going where others cannot or will not. We tailor each deployment to suit the specific needs on the ground and we adapt to new threats and challenges protecting more people than ever before. Our peacekeepers are actively engaged in protecting civilian populations, helping prevent conflict, reducing violence and strengthening security in the field where it matters most.

ABOUT DANOFFICE

Danoffice IT ApS provides professional and efficient IT & IS turnkey solutions to international organizations and businesses operating worldwide

ABOUT ERICSSON

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

