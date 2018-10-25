Warner Bros. Pictures' "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" to be Released in ScreenX

Audiences to experience the Wizarding WorldTM as never before when the film opens worldwide in immersive ScreenX.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX (www.cj4dx.com), the world's leading cinema technology company, announced today that one of the year's most anticipated films, Warner Bros. Pictures' "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald", will be released in ScreenX, bringing the Wizarding World to the big screen for the first time ever in the immersive, one-of-a-kind format. The all-new adventure comes to ScreenX theaters worldwide beginning November 16.

"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" is the third film in a multi-picture agreement between Warner Bros. Pictures and CJ 4DPLEX, following the globally successful ScreenX engagements of the blockbusters The Meg and The Nun. The ScreenX slate continues in December with the much-anticipated undersea epic Aquaman, followed by the first solo feature of fan-favorite Shazam! in April 2019.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection theatre technology that allows a 270-degree panoramic movie watching experience. ScreenX allows the audience to go beyond the frame of the traditional movie screen, utilizing a proprietary system to expand the center screen image to the side walls, surrounding audiences with imagery and providing a sense of being inside the movie.

"We are thrilled to bring the ScreenX experience to 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald' through our partnership with Warner Bros. Pictures," stated CJ 4DPLEX. "We are certain the expansive, 270-degree screen will immerse audiences in the Wizarding World as never before and deliver all the magic, mystery and adventure this much-anticipated epic has to offer."

Thomas Molter, EVP of International Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures, added, "We're excited to continue our relationship with CJ 4DPLEX on this new 'Fantastic Beasts' adventure. The Wizarding World has always been a thrilling destination for fans, but this will be their first opportunity to experience this magical universe with the full immersion of ScreenX."

ScreenX has quickly enhanced its international reach, successfully screening Hollywood blockbusters and local feature films alike, including a record of five Hollywood blockbusters released in ScreenX this year. In the past 12 months alone, ScreenX has seen a surge in the number of ScreenX installed auditoriums, which have grown to 164, a more than 30% increase year-over-year and will nearly double its footprint with the recently announced expansion plan with the Cineworld Group to open 100 locations across the U.S. and Europe.

About Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald:

Warner Bros. Pictures' "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" is the second of five all new adventures in the Wizarding World created by J.K. Rowling.

At the end of the first film, the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) was captured by MACUSA (Magical Congress of the United States of America), with the help of Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne). But, making good on his threat, Grindelwald escaped custody and has set about gathering followers, most unsuspecting of his true agenda: to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings.

The film features an ensemble cast led by Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, with Jude Law and Johnny Depp. The cast also includes, Zoe Kravitz, Callum Turner, Claudia Kim, William Nadylam, Kevin Guthrie, Carmen Ejogo, and Poppy Corby-Tuech.

"Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald" is directed by David Yates, from a screenplay by J.K. Rowling. The film is produced by David Heyman, J.K. Rowling, Steve Kloves and Lionel Wigram.

Warner Bros. Pictures presents a Heyday Films Production, a David Yates film, "Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald," to be distributed worldwide in 2D, 3D, 4D, Dolby Cinema and ScreenX in select theatres and IMAX by Warner Bros. Pictures.

About ScreenX:

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection system used within a theatre setting. It was created in 2012 by CJ CGV, part of South Korean conglomerate CJ Group, as one of the "next cinema formats" along with 4DX, the multisensory cinema technology with motion and environmental effects. ScreenX allows moviegoers to go beyond the frame of the movie screen by utilizing a proprietary system that expands images of feature films and pre-show advertising to create an immersive, panoramic, 270-degree format that projects onto three theatre walls. To date, ScreenX has been installed on 164 screens around the world, including 84 screens in South Korea; 50 screens in mainland China; 8 in the United States; 3 in England; 4 in Turkey; 3 in Switzerland; 2 in France; 2 in Vietnam, and 1 in UAE, Kuwait, Hungary, Spain, Hong Kong, Thailand, Japan, and Indonesia.

About CJ 4DPLEX:

CJ 4DPLEX is the world's first 4D cinema company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company created 4DX, the first and leading 4D cinema technology for feature films, providing moviegoers with an immersive cinematic experience that utilizes all five senses, allowing the audience to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. CJ 4DPLEX brings 4DX auditoriums to exhibition partners along with 4DX codes for both major Hollywood blockbusters and local titles. Each auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 20 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors, maximizing the feeling of immersion within the movie, beyond the limits of audio and video. Since 2009, more than 570 Hollywood and local titles have been screened in 4DX. As of October 2018, more than 66,000 4DX seats operate in 565 auditoriums spanning 59 countries.

CJ 4DPLEX was named a Most Innovative Company of 2017 in Live Events by Fast Company, and its technology has been recognized with silver Edison Awards in the Media and Visual Communications-Entertainment category in 2015 and 2018. For more information, please visit www.cj4dplex.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/774062/Fantastic_Beasts_ScreenX.jpg