AdvanIDe Expanding into Russia

New office in St. Petersburg to develop new business in the CIS economic region

SINGAPORE, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- AdvanIDe - Advanced ID Electronics - the leading independent provider of semiconductors for the smart card, IoT, NFC and RFID industry, today announced the establishment of an office in St. Petersburg, Russia. Primary focus of this new office will be business development and lead generation in new vertical markets that go beyond AdvanIDe's current customer base in the CIS region. AdvanIDe has been traditionally strong in the banking markets and public transportation projects in Russia and neighboring countries. AdvanIDe also serves clients in significant Government ID applications around the region.

With this new office, AdvanIDe will be working even closer with its semiconductor partners to provide better localized support and lead generation capabilities to drive new demand. Joining AdvanIDe in his capacity as Business Development Manager -- CIS will be Kirill Tomashpolskii, who has many years of experience in semiconductor distribution and electronics.

"With Kirill we are pleased to add a senior manager with in-depth know-how of the semiconductor supply chain as well as an established local network in Russia and its neighbouring countries." -- Frank Tekampe, Senior Regional Sales Director -- Europe/Central Asia at AdvanIDe.

Pavel Trofimov, Sales Manager added, "Kirill is combining technical capabilities and commercial sense to develop new business opportunities in the secure ID and IoT markets. I do look forward to working closely with Kirill and our semiconductor partners to develop these new business opportunities outside the traditional RFID and smart card markets that we serve very successfully!"

Mr. Tomashpolskii has a master's degree in Technology & Electronics from Saint Petersburg Electrotechnical University.

Contact Details: http://www.advanide.com/contact/

About AdvanIDe

AdvanIDe - Advanced ID Electronics - is one of the leading semiconductor providers focused on components and value-added services and products that are typically being used in RFID transponders and readers, chip cards, security access modules, NFC and IoT devices. AdvanIDe works with leading card manufacturers, security and state printers, transponder manufacturers, OEMs and system-developers. The company's clients supply their products and solutions into applications such as access-management, hospitality and loyalty, automated fare collection, smart city applications, object identification, eGovernment, financial services, M2M security, authentication and IoT.

AdvanIDe had revenues of USD 160M in 2017 and operates from 13 offices in international locations and three representative offices in Korea, Japan and Taiwan. AdvanIDe is jointly owned by the Japan South East Asia Growth Fund L.P. and key employees. Additional information can be found by visiting www.advanide.com.

AdvanIDe Media Contact:

Ms. Sharon Gng

+65/6738-0030

sharon.gng@advanide.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/729172/AdvanIDe_Logo.jpg