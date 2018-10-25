Migration, Foreign Security & Energy to Dominate Agenda of the 3rd EU Arab World Summit This Month

ATHENS, Greece, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Migration policies, foreign security, energy and climate change will set the agenda when the 3rd EU Arab World Summit meets in Greece this month - October 29 and 30.

The Summit, that attracts Heads of States, senior EU officials, Ministers, scholars and distinguished representatives from more than 30 countries, was founded in 2016 to allow leaders to identify and collectively act in consideration of the common interests of EU and the Arab World.

Consolidated Contractors Company, headquartered in Greece, set the original vision for the initiative.

CCC's Executive Vice Chairman, Mr. Tawfic Khoury, said the vision for 2018 was to see the continued forging of a deep and comprehensive relationship between the EU and the Arab World.

"The Summit is a platform to bring together political and economic leaders to take action on local and global challenges that impact our security and economic prosperity," Mr Khoury said.

"Consolidated Contractors Company is looking forward to the discussions, actions and outcomes of the Summit in Athens later this month."

Migration policies and tackling the refugee crisis in Europe, foreign and security policies, energy efficiency and climate change will be the focus on day one.

Social investment policies, the role of Europe in developing digital economies in Arab countries, Arab-European financial opportunities and transportation promoting growth in trade and investment will set the agenda for day two.

The 3rd EU-Arab World Summit: Shared Horizons will be held under the auspices of H.E. the President of the Hellenic Republic Mr. Prokopios Pavlopoulos, the endorsement of the Prime Minister of Greece Mr. Alexis Tsipras and the support of the Greek Government.

The Summit will take place under the patronage of the European Parliament; in cooperation with the Arab League; with the cooperation of the Union of Arab Chambers and the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry; with the support of the European Commission, the Arab-Hellenic Chamber of Commerce and Development, and the Swiss Arab Network.

The initiative was originated by the vision of the founders of Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC), late Messrs. Said Khoury and Hassib Sabbagh, and afterwards embraced by the current leadership, the Executive Vice Chairman of CCC and Chairman of Al-Iktissad Wal Aamal Mr. Tawfic Khoury.

More information is available at www.euroarabsummit.com.

More information about CCC is available at www.ccc.net.