Three Wins for Pepperstone at the UK Forex Awards

Pepperstone earns first place in the Best FX Trading Conditions, Best FX ECN Broker and Best FX Trading Support categories

LONDON, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pepperstone, an online foreign exchange (FX) broker, has won three coveted accolades at the UK Forex Awards 2018.

Shares Magazine readers, FX traders and industry experts voted Pepperstone into first place in the following categories:

Best FX Trading Conditions: for offering the lowest spreads and fastest execution to give an unrivalled trading experience.

for offering the lowest spreads and fastest execution to give an unrivalled trading experience. Best FX ECN Broker : for keeping prices low so that Pepperstone clients can focus on trading.

: for keeping prices low so that Pepperstone clients can focus on trading. Best FX Trading Support: for Pepperstone's award-winning 24/5 customer support.

The UK Forex Awards celebrate the best performing brokerages and FX companies in the UK marketplace. This year's event was held at the Steel Yard in London on Wednesday 26 September 2018.

The treble win marks an impressive 12 months for the new UK trading arm of Pepperstone.

Iain Rogers, Managing Director of Pepperstone UK, said: "These awards are special because the results are based on votes from the UK trading community.

"It's why the entire Pepperstone team are delighted to take home three category wins. Our goal is to maintain these standards for our clients, which will hopefully see us retain the accolades in 2019.

"We'd like to thank each and every one of our valued clients for their support over the past 12 months."

Pepperstone UK is an execution-only forex and CFD broker that provides trading solutions for veteran traders, yet simple enough for less experienced traders.

Headquartered in London, Pepperstone UK was launched in 2016 to provide Pepperstone's UK and European clients with local access to superior trading conditions and support.

