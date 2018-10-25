sprite-preloader
MTI Wireless Edge to Exhibit Wide Range of RFID Antennas at RFID Tomorrow 2018, Darmstadt, Germany

TEL AVIV, Israel, October 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

MTI Wireless Edge to Exhibit Wide Range of RFID Antennas at RFID Tomorrow at RFID Tomorrow 2018 - Darmstadt Convention Center - Darmstadt, Germany - Oct. 30-31. We invite you to visit us at Booth #44.

MTI Wireless Edge, a leading developer of flat panel antennas, will exhibit its range of high performance and cost competitive RFID antennas.

On display will be RFID antennas for Portal, Toll, Atex, Forklift, POS, Shelf, Slim and NF at UHF, 433MHz and 2.4GHz frequencies.

MTI antennas are designed for a wide range of products and solutions in the field of RFID such as: Asset Tracking, Work-In-Process, Asset Management, Retail, Oil and Gas, Transportation, Waste management and more.

"MTI continues to address customers' high performance RFID system needs," said Dov Feiner, CEO & President, MTI Wireless Edge Ltd. "MTI is committed to support its leadership position in the RFID antenna market."

MTI offers Linear, Circular and Dual Circular Antennas for RFID systems. Come and visit us at booth #44.

MTI Wireless Edge is today the World Leader in supplying high-quality low-cost Flat Panel Antennas for RFID and Fixed Wireless Applications.

We offer a very large selection of flat panel antennas for RFID in various frequency bands, including Linear and Circular Polarized, Single and Dual Polarized, and Omni antennas, for Indoor and Outdoor applications.

We also offer custom antenna design and production capabilities (Hand Held reader and Near Field antennas).

For more details contact:
Reuven Drori - RFID Sales & Marketing Director
Tel: +972-3-9008900 Ext: 331 Fax: +972-3-9008901
Email: reuven.drori@mtiwe.com http://www.mtiwe.com


© 2018 PR Newswire