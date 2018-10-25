VivaStories: When Startuppers Connect With Established Companies at Viva Technology

PARIS, October 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

2018 results confirm Viva Technology's leading role as an accelerator for startups

Viva Technology, the world's rendezvous for startups and leaders, offers unrivalled opportunities for collaboration with leading corporations.

Some 53% of Viva Technology attendees are executives and 22% are startups. Recent statistics show that 83% of entrepreneurs who showed up at VivaTech were satisfied by the quality of startups encountered and 86% were satisfied by the quality of contacts and leads.***

For Julie Ranty and Maxime Baffert, Co-Managing Directors of Viva Technology, "Our model for collaboration between startups and established groups is an absolutely unique springboard among other events enabling startups young businesses to benefit from exceptional support to accelerate their growth."

As we prepare the fourth edition of VivaTech, taking place 16-18 May 2019 at Porte de Versailles in Paris, here is a snapshot of a few inspiring VivaStories from 2018:

Zouzoucar with Volkswagen VE / Safe ride-pooling for school children: " This has been a real shot in the arm f or business development. "

/ Safe ride-pooling for school children: " f " Immersive Factory with Vinci Energies, Bouygues and Air Liquide / VR-based training for workplace security: " We have signed new business with each of the three groups following VivaTech .

/ VR-based training for workplace security: . " Toufoula Kids with Orange / Augmented Reality and edutainment for Arabic-speakers: " Mentioning our VivaTech participation in our pitches gives us a lot of credibility with investors and can help us to open new markets. "

/ Augmented Reality and edutainment for Arabic-speakers: Hero with LVMH / Live-in-store expertise for online shoppers: "We're connecting to more of the LVMH Maisons. We met a number of their most senior stakeholders that we hadn't met previously."

***Source: GoudLink visitors' survey 6-13 June 2018 with 1624 respondents representing VivaTech participants holding a three-day B2B pass

About Viva Technology

Co-organized by Publicis Groupe and Groupe Les Echos, VivaTech is the world's rendez-vous for startups and leaders to celebrate innovation. This international event, dedicated to the growth of startups, digital transformation and innovation, will take place May 16-18, 2019 at Porte de Versailles, Paris. More than 100,000 visitors attended the 3rd edition, an increase of more than 47% in one year. Viva Technology 2019 will build on this success and will bring together startups, business leaders and executives, investors, academics, students and media from around the globe.

