

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - At 4.00 am ET Thursday, Germany's Ifo business sentiment survey data is due. Economists forecast the business climate index to fall to 103.2 in October from 103.7 in September.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro dropped against the greenback and the pound, it rose against the franc. Against the yen, it held steady.



The euro was worth 128.04 against the yen, 0.8838 against the pound, 1.1402 against the greenback and 1.1380 against the franc as of 3:55 am ET.



