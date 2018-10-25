Sveriges Riksbank: Result of Riksbank reversed auctions SEK bonds

|Auction date
|2018-10-25
|Loan
|1057
|Coupon
|1.50 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0004869071
|Maturity
|2023-11-13
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|3,750
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|9
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|0.083 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.083 %
|Highest yield
|0.083 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|100.00
|Loan
|1060
|Coupon
|0.75 %
|ISIN-code
|SE0009496367
|Maturity
|2028-05-12
|Tendered volume, SEK mln
|500 +/- 250
|Volume offered, SEK mln
|2,000
|Volume bought, SEK mln
|500
|Number of bids
|9
|Number of accepted bids
|1
|Average yield
|0.618 %
|Lowest accepted yield
|0.618 %
|Highest yield
|0.618 %
|% accepted at lowest yield
|100.00
