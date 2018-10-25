sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
25.10.2018 | 10:17
GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Sveriges Riksbank: Result of Riksbank reversed auctions SEK bonds

Auction date2018-10-25Loan1057Coupon1.50 %ISIN-codeSE0004869071Maturity2023-11-13Tendered volume, SEK mln500 +/- 250Volume offered, SEK mln3,750Volume bought, SEK mln500Number of bids9Number of accepted bids1Average yield0.083 %Lowest accepted yield0.083 %Highest yield0.083 %% accepted at lowest yield100.00

Auction date2018-10-25
Loan1060
Coupon0.75 %
ISIN-codeSE0009496367
Maturity2028-05-12
Tendered volume, SEK mln500 +/- 250
Volume offered, SEK mln2,000
Volume bought, SEK mln500
Number of bids9
Number of accepted bids1
Average yield0.618 %
Lowest accepted yield0.618 %
Highest yield0.618 %
% accepted at lowest yield100.00


© 2018 GlobeNewswire (Europe)