

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's producer price inflation continued to accelerate in September, the statistical office INE reported Thursday.



Producer prices advanced 5.2 percent year-on-year, following a 5.1 percent rise in August. This was the fastest increase since May 2017, when prices climbed 5.3 percent.



Excluding energy, producer price inflation eased marginally to 0.9 percent from 1.1 percent in the previous month.



Month-on-month, producer prices gained 0.7 percent versus a 0.4 percent rise in August.



The annual increase was driven by the 16.6 percent surge in energy prices. Among other components, capital goods prices gained 0.9 percent and intermediate goods prices by 2.5 percent. Meanwhile, consumer goods prices dropped 0.7 percent.



