

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's business sentiment weakened for the second straight month in October, survey data from Ifo Institute showed Thursday.



The business climate index fell more-than-expected to 102.8 in October from 103.7 in September. The expected score was 103.2.



Firms were less satisfied with their current business situation and less optimistic about the months ahead.



The current conditions index came in at 105.9 versus 106.6 a month ago and forecast of 106.0.



Likewise, the expectations index dropped to 99.8 from 100.9 in the previous month. Economists had forecast the indicator to decline to 100.4.



