Kay Swinburne MEP is first to join the innovative development program

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO), a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, today announced the launch of a board mentorship program designed to build the ranks of female candidates for boards of directors.

Kay Swinburne MEP is the first to participate in the IHS Markit board mentorship program, which began earlier this month. A former investment banker and fund manager, Swinburne in 2009 was elected to the European Parliament. She serves as vice-chair of the Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee where she has played a pivotal role in shaping the EU's financial regulatory architecture, including steering the second iteration of the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID II) through the European Parliament.

"A lack of practical experience is often cited as a factor preventing women from securing board positions and this type of mentoring can provide a crucial stepping stone to enable otherwise highly qualified women to take up these roles," Swinburne said. "I am excited to take this next step in my career and I commend IHS Markit for taking an innovative approach in creating opportunities for women."

During the program, Swinburne will be a non-voting observer member of the IHS Markit Board of Directors and expected to take an active part in all discussions. An existing board member, Jean-Paul Montupet, the Chair of the IHS Markit Board's Nominating and Governance Committee, will mentor Swinburne throughout the mentorship.

"We're delighted to welcome Kay as our first Board mentee", said Lance Uggla, chairman and CEO of IHS Markit. "No matter the company's size or whether it's public or private, we believe it's imperative for firms to open their doors to the most able candidates."

"With this new board mentorship program as a springboard, we plan to work with companies across our broad network to encourage other organizations to take on board mentees," Uggla said. "We are looking forward to the program gaining momentum and seeing widespread adoption as companies improve diversity on their boards and recognize the need for diversity and inclusion to be embedded in their core principles."

IHS Markit has committed to increase the percentage of female independent directors on its board from 25 percent to more than 30 percent by 2021.

About Kay Swinburne MEP(www.kayswinburne.wales

Dr Kay Swinburne MEP is a legislator and current Vice-Chair of the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee (ECON), where she has shaped numerous pieces of European financial services legislation including EMIR, MiFID II, CSDR, and Banking Union files.

A former investment banker and fund manager, her work in shaping the EU's supervisory architecture has resulted in the formation of the ESRB, ESMA, EIOPA, EBA, and an SSM for Eurozone banking. This, alongside her role in both MIFID II and EMIR, saw her recognized in 2016 as one of the most influential women in finance by Financial News. In 2013, Dr Swinburne was declared Winner of Financial News' Women in Market Infrastructure Award, and in 2018 received the IFLR's Regulatory Reform Award for her career contribution to financial legislative reform.

Dr Swinburne is a Member of the EU Delegation for Relations with the United States, and Chair of the financial regulatory think-tank NEX Reg.

Dr Swinburne is an experienced keynote speaker, and frequently addresses events such as FIA Trade Tech and the ISDA Annual General Meeting. She is also a regular speaker at Chatham House events, and has participated in panel debates alongside the Chair of the CFTC, the President of the ECB, the Deputy Governor of the Bank of England, and the Head of the FCA among others.

