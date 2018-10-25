

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's Hitachi Ltd. (HTHIF.PK, HTHIY.PK) Thursday announced the reorganization of industrial equipment business through company split.



The company said it has decided to spin off the Industrial Products Business Unit that operates the business of large-sized industrial equipment as Hitachi Industrial Products, Ltd., a company which will be newly established. The spin-off will take place on April 1, 2019.



Product businesses in the 'Industry/Distribution/Water' domain will be strengthened with an eye on the preparation of '2021 Mid-term Management Plan', the company noted.



Through the spin-off, Hitachi will build an organizational structure in which its industrial equipment business is integrated into two companies, namely, Hitachi Industrial Products, a new company that undertakes large-sized industrial equipment with a focus on build-to-order items, and Hitachi Industrial Equipment Systems Co., Ltd., a company that handles industrial equipment consisting mainly of mass-produced items.



To proceed with the reorganization, Hitachi's Industrial Products Business Unit will be taken over by a company that will be established in the near future through an absorption-type split.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX