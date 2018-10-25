

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were trading higher on Thursday, although underlying sentiment remained cautious amid mixed earnings results and after the release of disappointing business sentiment data.



The European Central Bank (ECB) announces its latest monetary policy decision later in the day, with investors looking for clues whether the central bank will reaffirm its plan to end the quantitative easing program at the end of this year.



The benchmark DAX was up 37 points or 0.33 percent at 11,228 in opening deals after declining 0.7 percent in the previous session.



Sportswear firm Puma soared 8.3 percent after lifting its full-year sales and operating profit outlook.



Automaker Daimler added 2.2 percent. The company is reviewing its product footprint to cope with a challenging environment in the industry.



Retailer and wholesaler Metro AG dropped over 1 percent after reporting a slight fall in fourth-quarter sales.



In economic releases, German business sentiment weakened for the second straight month in October, survey data from Ifo Institute showed.



The business climate index fell more-than-expected to 102.8 from 103.7 in September. The expected score was 103.2.



