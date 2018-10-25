Opsona Therapeutics Ltd ('Opsona'), today announces that it will give an oral presentation on results from its ongoing prospective, open label Phase I/II study being conducted with Tomaralimab (OPN-305), itsnovel proprietary humanized IgG4 monoclonal antibody (MAb) against Toll-Like Receptor 2 (TLR2), in second and third-line lower (Low and intermediate-1) risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). The presentation will take place on Dec 03rd 2018 at the 60th Annual Meeting of the American Society of Hematology (ASH) in San Diego

The study in transfusion-dependent patients with lower risk MDS who have failed hypomethylating agents is ongoing in collaboration with the MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Moffitt Cancer Center in Florida, Weill Cornell in New York and Montefiore in the Bronx USA.

The lead principal investigator Professor Guillermo Garcia-Manero will present the data at ASH and commenting on today's announcement said "Tomaralimab therapy presents a potential safe and efficacious therapeutic option for heavily pre-treated low risk patients that have failed HMA therapy."

Myelodysplastic syndromes are a complex and heterogeneous group of bone marrow failure disorders characterized by ineffective hematopoiesis and poor prognosis. Transfusion dependent patients who have failed on HMA have a worse prognosis in terms of survival. The best standard of care for patients in the USA who have failed on HMA is repeated red blood cell transfusions which are associated with reduced Quality of Life outcomes.

There is an urgent need for the development of novel therapies in the treatment of MDS in patients who have exhausted other therapies and which can eliminate the need for red blood cell transfusions, delay progression, improve patient survival and overall quality of life.

Details of the presentation are as follows:

TITLE: A Clinical Study of Tomaralimab (OPN-305), a Toll-like Receptor 2 (TLR-2) Antibody, in Heavily Pre-Treated Transfusion Dependent Patients with Lower Risk Myelodysplastic Syndromes (MDS) That Have Received and Failed on Prior Hypomethylating Agent (HMA) Therapy

Session Name: 637. Myelodysplastic Syndromes-Clinical Studies: Prognosis and Prediction

Session Date: Monday, December 3, 2018

Session Time: 2:45 PM 4:15 PM

Presentation Time: 4:00 PM

Room: Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego, Grand Hall A

First publication of the abstract will be in the ASH online meeting program on November 1, 2018, at 9 a.m. EDT.

About Opsona Therapeutics

Opsona is a leading immunology drug development company, focused on novel therapeutic approaches to key targets of the innate immune system associated with a wide range of major human diseases, including cancer, autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. The company was founded in 2004 by three world-renowned immunologists at Trinity College, Dublin. Opsona has a strong international investor consortium including: Amgen Ventures, BB Biotech Ventures, EMBL Ventures, Enterprise Ireland, Fountain Healthcare Partners, Inventages Venture Capital, Novartis Venture Fund, Omnes Capital, Roche Venture Fund, Seroba Life Sciences, Shire and Sunstone Capital.

