Despite its chemical business performing strongly, Wacker Chemie AG's Q3 2018 financials took a tumble, with polysilicon sales and EBITDA sharply declining. The blame has been laid on China's PV policy change in May.Strong sales in the German company's chemical division did little to counter the effect of the "substantially reduced volumes and lower average prices" of solar grade polysilicon, which resulted from China's 31/5 policy change. Overall, group sales fell 5% YoY and 7% QoQ, to reach €1.24 billion (around US$1.4 billion), while EBITDA dropped 19% YoY and 7% QoQ, to €242 million. It ...

