EXCHANGE NOTICE, OCTOBER 25, 2018 SHARES EAB GROUP OYJ: DIRECTED ISSUE A total of 3 288 368 shares will be traded as old B-shares as of October 26, 2018. Identifiers of EAB Group Oyj's B-share: Trading code: EABGB ISIN code: FI4000157441 Orderbook id: 114441 Number of shares: 10 552 282 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260 *** TIEDOTE, 25. LOKAKUUTA 2018 OSAKKEET EAB GROUP OYJ: SUUNNATTU ANTI Yhteensä 3 288 368 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen B-osakkeiden kanssa 26. lokakuuta 2018. EAB Group Oyj:n B-osakkeen perustiedot: Kaupankäyntitunnus: EABGB ISIN-koodi: FI4000157441 id: 114441 Osakemäärä: 10 552 282 Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260