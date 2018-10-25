

WALTHAM (dpa-AFX) - Raytheon Company (RTN) announced, for 2018, EPS from continuing operations is now expected in the range of $10.01 - $10.11, revised from previous guidance range of $9.77 - $9.97. Net Sales are now expected in a range of $27.0 billion - $27.3 billion, updated from previous guidance range of $26.7 billion - $27.2 billion.



Third-quarter EPS from continuing operations was $2.25 compared to $1.97 in the third quarter 2017. The company said the increase in the third quarter 2018 EPS from continuing operations was primarily driven by operational improvements, and lower taxes primarily associated with tax reform. This was partially offset by the non-operating expense associated with the pension plan annuity transaction, which had an unfavorable $0.80 per share impact. Net sales for the third quarter 2018 were $6.8 billion, up 8.3 percent compared to $6.3 billion in the third quarter 2017.



