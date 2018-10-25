

HENRICO COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - Altria Group Inc. (MO) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.94 billion, or $1.03 per share. This compares with $1.87 billion, or $0.97 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Altria Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.04 billion or $1.08 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.6% to $6.84 billion from $6.73 billion last year.



Altria Group Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $2.04 Bln. vs. $1.72 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.08 vs. $0.90 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.07 -Revenue (Q3): $6.84 Bln vs. $6.73 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.95 to $4.03



