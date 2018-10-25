

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - International Paper (IP) released earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $562 million, or $1.37 per share. This compares with $395 million, or $0.95 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, International Paper reported adjusted earnings of $641 million or $1.56 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $5.90 billion from $5.52 billion last year.



International Paper earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $641 Mln. vs. $420 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.56 vs. $1.01 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $5.90 Bln vs. $5.52 Bln last year.



