

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hershey Co. (HSY) on Thursday reaffirmed its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2018 in the range of $5.33 to $5.43 range, an increase of 14 to 16 percent from 2017.



However, reported earnings are now expected to be in the range of $4.82 to $4.97 per share, compared to the prior guidance range of $4.76 to $4.96 per share.



Full-year net sales are still expected to increase towards the lower end of the growth range of 3.5 to 5.5 percent. Organic sales growth also continues to be towards the low end of the slightly up to 2 percent range.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $5.36 per share on sales growth of 4.2 percent to 7.83 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Separately, the board of directors of Hershey declared quarterly dividends of $0.722 on the Common Stock and $0.656 on the Class B Common Stock, payable on December 14, 2018 to stockholders of record November 21, 2018.



