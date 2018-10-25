SKF Nine-month Report 2018

GÖTEBORG, Sweden, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Alrik Danielson, President and CEO:

"The third quarter developed as anticipated, with continued growth in both our industrial and automotive businesses. Sales grew organically by 7%, to stand at SEK 21.3 billlion. Our operating profit was SEK 2.6 billion, 0.6 billion higher than last year and the highest operating profit we have ever recorded in a third quarter.

Cash flow was SEK 1.6 billion, compared to SEK 0.7 billion the previous year. This was supported by our continued efforts to reduce finished goods inventories, whilst maintaining good customer service levels.

The industrial business continues its strong performance, with an operating margin of 14% and organic growth of 9%. We saw significantly higher sales volumes in our three largest regions: Europe, North America and Asia, driven by continued broad-based investments and activities in most of the industries in which we operate.

The automotive business delivered an operating margin of 7%. Despite a drop in European car sales, resulting from the implementation of new test cycles (WLTP) and a slow-down in truck sales in Asia the business delivered an organic sales growth of 2% in the quarter.

At the end of July we announced the divestment of our linear and actuation business for a total consideration of SEK 2.75 billion. The deal is expected to close during the fourth quarter. Following a total of eight divestments in the past three years, we have strengthened our financial position and focused our business portfolio. We continue to invest in research and development with a number of new market offerings being launched in the coming months, including solutions for the rail, food and beverage and agriculture industries.

Entering the fourth quarter of 2018, we expect to see higher demand within industrial and slightly lower demand within automotive."

Key figures, SEKm Q3 2018 Q3 2017 Jan-Sep 2018 Jan-Sep 2017 Net sales 21,341 18,627 64,521 58,457 Operating profit 2,597 1,965 8,147 6,575 Operating margin, % 12.2 10.5 12.6 11.2 Profit before taxes 2,344 1,692 7,552 5,874 Net cash flow after investments before financing 1,626 681 4,067 3,049 Basic earnings per share 3.35 2.29 11.37 7.89

Net sales change y-o-y, %, Q3 Organic Structure Currency

Total SKF Group 6.9 -0.1 7.8 14.6 Industrial 9.2 -0.1 8.4 17.5 Automotive 1.7 0.0 6.1 7.8

Net sales change y-o-y, %, Jan-Sep 2018 Organic Structure Currency





Total SKF Group 7.9 -0.5 3.0 10.4 Industrial 9.6 -0.7 3.4 12.3 Automotive 4.0 0.0 2.1 6.1

Organic sales change in local currencies, per region y-o-y, %, Q3 Europe North America Latin America Asia





Middle East & Africa SKF Group 6.0 8.2 -0.1 11.2 -10.0 Industrial +++ +++ +/- +++ -- Automotive +/- ++ +/- + ---

Organic sales change in local currencies, per region y-o-y, %, Jan-Sep 2018 Europe North America Latin America Asia



Middle East & Africa SKF Group 7.5 5.6 -1.1 13.9 2.9 Industrial +++ + - +++ + Automotive +/- ++ +/- +++ --

Outlook and guidance

Demand for Q4 2018 compared to Q4 2017

The demand for SKF's products and services is expected to be slightly higher for the Group, including higher demand for Industrial and slightly lower demand for Automotive. Demand is expected to be significantly higher in North America, higher in Asia, relatively unchanged in Europe and slightly higher in Latin America.

Guidance Q4 2018

Financial net: SEK -225 million

Currency impact on the operating profit is expected to be relatively unchanged compared with 2017, based on exchange rates per 30 September 2018

Guidance 2018

Tax level excluding effect related to divested businesses: around 28%

Additions to property, plant and equipment: around SEK 2,600 million . Previous guidance around SEK 2,400 million .

