

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CME Group, Inc. (CME) announced earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $411.8 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $308.6 million, or $0.91 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, CME Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $495.0 million or $1.45 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.43 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $904.2 million from $890.8 million last year.



CME Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $495.0 Mln. vs. $406.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.45 vs. $1.19 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.43 -Revenue (Q3): $904.2 Mln vs. $890.8 Mln last year.



