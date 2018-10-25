Biome Grow Introduces Ontario-based brand, Great Lakes Cannabis

TORONTO, Oct. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biome Grow Inc. ("" or the "")) is pleased to introduce its Ontario-based subsidiary and brand, Great Lakes Cannabis Co. (""). Located in Norwich, Ontario, Great Lakes Cannabis will serve Biome's national and international markets with Canadian-grown cannabis.

Great Lakes Cannabis derives its name from the Great Lakes that edge the province of Ontario. Like the Great Lakes that lie in separate basins, but form a single, naturally interconnected body of fresh water, Great Lakes Cannabis is a separate production facility that is interconnected with Biome's other regional brands, creating a unified Canadian cannabis biome.

Great Lakes Cannabis (formerly known as P-209 Inc.) is a late stage applicant to the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (ACMPR). Great Lakes Cannabis expects to be in a position to receive a cultivation licence shortly after work on its Norwich production facility is finished. The Great Lakes Cannabis facility will be 87,000 square feet upon completion of a two-phased construction process, including retrofitting of an existing 12,000 square foot building followed by a new 75,000 square foot expansion.

"Our Great Lakes Cannabis brand and facility will primarily supply cannabis products to the other provinces that Biome operates in until domestic production capacity in those other provinces is sufficiently brought online," said Chief Executive Officer, Khurram Malik. "Longer term and subject to applicable legal requirements we see Great Lakes Cannabis supporting the international markets that we've been cultivating for future growth."



About Biome

Biome Grow wholly owns Great Lakes Cannabis, a company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario and in the late stages of applying for a license under the ACMPR. Biome also owns four other wholly-owned subsidiaries: Highland Grow Inc., a licensed producer in Nova Scotia under Canada's ACMPR; The Back Home Medical Cannabis Corporation, a company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador and in the late stages of applying for a license under the ACMPR; Red Sands Craft Cannabis Co., a company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Prince Edward Island and; Weed Virtual Retail Inc., a company incorporated under the laws of the Province of Ontario in the business of operating a new virtual reality technology platform focused exclusively on the medical and recreational cannabis markets. Biome is a Canadian-based company with national and international business interests.

