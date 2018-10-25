

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - ConocoPhillips (COP) released earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $1.86 billion, or $1.59 per share. This compares with $0.42 billion, or $0.34 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, ConocoPhillips reported adjusted earnings of $1.60 billion or $1.36 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



ConocoPhillips earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $1.60 Bln. vs. $0.20 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.36 vs. $0.16 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.18



