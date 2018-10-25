

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - H&E Equipment Services Inc. (HEES) announced earnings for its third quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings totaled $21.31 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $8.46 million, or $0.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 24.3% to $322.14 million from $259.16 million last year.



H&E Equipment Services Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Analysts Estimate: $0.59 -Revenue (Q3): $322.14 Mln vs. $259.16 Mln last year.



