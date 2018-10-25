sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 25.10.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 597 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

54,22 Euro		-2,06
-3,66 %
WKN: 896133 ISIN: US45337C1027 Ticker-Symbol: ICY 
Aktie:
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
NASDAQ-100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
INCYTE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INCYTE CORPORATION 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
53,48
53,75
15:47
53,42
53,64
15:47
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
INCYTE CORPORATION
INCYTE CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INCYTE CORPORATION54,22-3,66 %