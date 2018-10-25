

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - KKR & Co. L.P. (KKR) released earnings for its third quarter that advanced from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $640.20 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $153.56 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's third quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 50.7% to $1.13 billion from $0.75 billion last year.



KKR & Co. L.P. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $640.20 Mln. vs. $153.56 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.17 vs. $0.30 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.13 Bln vs. $0.75 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX