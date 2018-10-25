Press invitation: Ericsson Capital Markets Day 2018

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
- Management presentations in New York on November 8, 2018, from 10 am EST
- Live webcast between 10 am and 4pm EST
Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) will hold its Capital Markets Day on November 8, 2018 in New York, New York. You are welcome to join the Executive Team for an update on company's execution and the next chapter of Ericsson's strategy, technology trends, and a financial update. CEO Börje Ekholm and CFO Carl Mellander will be joined by parts of the Executive Team to present a strategy update on each segment and a market update.
The presentations will start at 10:00 am EST (16:00 in Stockholm CET, 15:00 BST in London, and 24:00 JST in Tokyo) on November 8, 2018 and the event will be webcast live on Ericsson's Press center and Investor website. Registration starts at 09:00 and a light refreshment is offered prior to presentations begins.
ERICSSON CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018
Venue: Convene, TIAA Building, 730 Third Avenue New York, NY 10017,
between 45th & 46th Street Directions
If you wish to attend the event in New York or have enquires, kindly contact Ericsson Corporate Communications at:
E-mail: media.relations@ericsson.com
Phone: +46-10-719-69-92
ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT SPEAKERS
Find out more about each speaker on ericsson.com/management. Profiles and photos are available on each speaker's page:
- Börje Ekholm
- Carl Mellander
- Erik Ekudden
- Fredrik Jejdling
- Jan Karlsson
- Peter Laurin
- Åsa Tamsons
- Niklas Heuveldop
- Chris Houghton
- Arun Bansal
