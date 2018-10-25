Press invitation: Ericsson Capital Markets Day 2018

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Management presentations in New York on November 8, 2018 , from 10 am EST

on , from Live webcast between 10 am and 4pm EST

Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) will hold its Capital Markets Day on November 8, 2018 in New York, New York. You are welcome to join the Executive Team for an update on company's execution and the next chapter of Ericsson's strategy, technology trends, and a financial update. CEO Börje Ekholm and CFO Carl Mellander will be joined by parts of the Executive Team to present a strategy update on each segment and a market update.

The presentations will start at 10:00 am EST (16:00 in Stockholm CET, 15:00 BST in London, and 24:00 JST in Tokyo) on November 8, 2018 and the event will be webcast live on Ericsson's Press center and Investor website. Registration starts at 09:00 and a light refreshment is offered prior to presentations begins.

ERICSSON CAPITAL MARKETS DAY 2018

Venue: Convene, TIAA Building, 730 Third Avenue New York, NY 10017,

between 45th & 46th Street Directions

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ABOUT SPEAKERS

Find out more about each speaker on ericsson.com/management. Profiles and photos are available on each speaker's page:

Börje Ekholm

Carl Mellander

Erik Ekudden

Fredrik Jejdling

Jan Karlsson

Peter Laurin

Åsa Tamsons

Niklas Heuveldop

Chris Houghton

Arun Bansal

ABOUT ERICSSON

Ericsson enables communications service providers to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's investments in innovation have delivered the benefits of telephony and mobile broadband to billions of people around the world. The Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

