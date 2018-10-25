Quantzig, a pure-play analytics solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the data management best practices that are vital for the success of organizations.

Data management plays a crucial role in solving business issues and improving data trustworthiness through the effective and seamless integration of information with business processes. Companies adhere to data management best practices to become market leaders. Data management is the systematic organization and maintenance of data processes. The process involves the implementation of policies and procedures that put organizations in control of their business data. Following data management best practices can help companies in acquiring precise data, whenever required without any ambiguity or conflict.

"Companies transforming into a data-driven business could lose access to their own database at times. So, it advisable for firms to have a clear backup and recovery plan for different types of data," says a data management expert from Quantzig.

Data management best practices:

Focus on data quality

Data quality is one critical issue faced by companies looking to implement data management best practices into their business processes. Poor quality, outdated, or inaccurate data are a few issues that are faced by companies while managing the data. So, it becomes vital for companies to clean up their data before using it in analytics processes. Sometimes, even inconsistent and non-standard formats can lead to poor quality of data, which can be rectified with the help data management tools.

Reduce redundancies

With the growth in data volumes, the amount of duplicated data also increases. For businesses transitioning from highly siloed structures to a more centralized system, it has been noted that redundant data takes up space and slows down processing. Therefore, it is one of the key data management best practices to identify and delete the duplicate data after ensuring its unworthiness in the processes. Reducing irrelevant or duplicate data is one of the best data management practices for companies to follow for increased efficiency.

Prioritize data security

Data security is of prime concern for organizations. With the implementation of new rules and regulations on data security, companies are extensively focusing on this element of data management. Companies need to ensure adequate control and encryption over the data apart from maintaining the physical security of data.

