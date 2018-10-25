Hudson Global, Inc.: Hudson Global Schedules Conference Call and Webcast

NEW YORK, Oct. 25, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Global, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSON), a leading global talent solutions company, will issue its third quarter financial results for the period ended September 30, 2018 at 7 a.m. ET on Thursday, November 1, 2018.

The company will host a conference call to review its results, market trends, and outlook at 10 a.m. ET the same day. The call will be webcast live on the investor relations section of the company's web site, hudsonrpo.com . The archived call will be available on the investor relations section of the company's web site, hudsonrpo.com .

If you wish to join the conference call, please use the dial-in information below:

Toll-Free Dial-In Number: (877) 497-1434

International Dial-In Number: (929) 387-3951

Conference ID #: 1597881

