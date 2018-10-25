Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2018) - AltaGas Canada Inc. (TSX: ACI) ("ACI") today announced the successful closing of the Initial Public Offering (the "Offering") of 16,500,000 of its common shares (the "Common Shares") at a price of $14.50 per Common Share (the "Offering Price) for total gross proceeds of approximately $239 million.

The Common Shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "ACI".

"We are pleased to welcome our new shareholders to ACI and are excited about ACI's future," said Jared Green, President and Chief Executive Officer of ACI. "We look forward to providing the same safe, reliable and cost effective service to our customers that we are known for, maintaining strong and positive relationships with our stakeholders, having a safe and engaging workplace for our employees and bringing steady stable net income growth to our shareholders."

The underwriting syndicate was jointly led by RBC Capital Markets, TD Securities Inc. and J.P. Morgan Securities Canada Inc. (the "Joint Bookrunners") and included CIBC World Markets Inc., National Bank Financial Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Scotia Capital Inc., Beacon Securities Limited, Desjardins Securities Inc. and Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. (together with the Joint Bookrunners, the "Underwriters".)

ACI has also granted the Underwriters an over-allotment option (the "Over-Allotment Option"), exercisable in whole or in part for a period of 30 days following the closing of the Offering, to purchase up to an additional 2,475,000 Common Shares at the Offering Price, which if exercised in full, will increase the total gross proceeds of the Offering to approximately $275 million.

Following the Offering AltaGas Ltd. ("AltaGas") holds an approximate 45 percent interest in ACI. AltaGas' interest would be reduced to approximately 36.8 percent if the Over-Allotment Option is exercised in full.

About ACI

ACI is a Canadian company with natural gas distribution utilities and renewable power generation assets. ACI serves approximately 130,000 customers, delivering low carbon energy, safely and reliably. For more information visit: www.altagascanada.ca.

