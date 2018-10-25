Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2018) - Delrey Metals (CSE: DLRY) is one of the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange. Delrey is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral resource properties, specifically in the strategic energy minerals space.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced a "video" which provides a brief overview of the company.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.InvestmentPitch.com

The company has an option agreement to purchase a 100% interest in the highly prospective Sunset property situated in the Vancouver Mining Division, 108 kilometres outside of Vancouver and just 15 kilometres north of Whistler village. The Sunset Property consists of four mineral titles covering 785 hectares.

During the 2016 season additional work was completed to confirm the previous anomalous soil geochemical grid, and to expand the sampling area to the east. 431 samples were collected on north-south oriented 100-meter spaced lines, with samples collected on reconnaissance 100 meter spacing down each line.

Soil sampling results confirmed the previous anomalous area for Copper, Cobalt, and Zinc metals, with numerous samples greater than 1,000 parts per million copper and greater than 100 parts per million cobalt. The target presently sought at the Sunset claims is a volcanogenic massive sulphide deposit, similar to Britannia or a vein and replacement type gold-silver deposit similar to Northair or Brandywine. For a history of the property, please refer to the 43-101 Technical Report on Sedar.

The company successfully completed its initial public offering of 7,500,000 shares priced at $0.20 per share, raising gross proceeds of $1,500,000, with Leede Jones Gable acting as agent for the offering.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.delreymetals.com, contact Morgan Good, President & CEO, at 604-428-5583 or email morgan@delreymetals.com.

