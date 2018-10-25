Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2018) - Alexandra Capital Corp. (CSE: AXC) (OTCQB: AXDRF) ("Alexandra") is pleased to announce that the Company has received conditional approval regarding its proposed acquisition of Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. (USA), change of business, and change of name and symbol, as announced in its news release dated June 21, 2018.

Final approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange to the proposed acquisition, change of business, change of name and symbol is subject to the completion of any and all outstanding CSE application documentation and payment of fees pursuant to the policies of the Exchange.

The Company intends to seek shareholder approval by way of a consent resolution. The Company anticipates it will resume trading under its new name Plymouth Rock Technologies Inc. and new trading symbol 'PRT' on November 1st, 2018, subject to confirmation of the Exchange's conditions having been met.

Upon completion of the transaction and resumption of trading, Mr. Dana Wheeler will be appointed as a director, President and CEO of Plymouth Rock Technologies Mr. Wheeler is an industry veteran with experience in RF, Microwave and Millimeter-wave technologies. Past positions with M/A-Com, Millitech, Lockheed Martin, Harmonix Corp (HXI), Terabeam, Proxim and founder of Radio Physics Inc. Mr. Wheeler is a graduate of the University of Massachusetts, Dartmouth.

Plymouth Rock (USA)

Plymouth Rock Technologies is developing and deploying the latest electronic surveillance devices in the field for military, civil and private Threat Detection market. Plymouth Rock focuses on detection methods using a suite of proprietary remote sensing for the identification and interpretation of data for assessing threats in the forms of weapons, firearms and explosives. Plymouth Rock's planned technologies encompass the very latest radar technologies and other methods for quickly detecting, locating and identifying the presence of threats.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTOR

"Vivian Katsuris"

Vivian Katsuris

President, Secretary & Director

Investor Information:

Tasso Baras

+1-778-477-6990

(Not for dissemination in the United States of America)

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding future financial position, business strategy, use of proceeds, corporate vision, proposed acquisitions, partnerships, joint-ventures and strategic alliances and co-operations, budgets, cost and plans and objectives of or involving the Company. Such forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to management. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "predicts", "intends", "targets", "aims", "anticipates" or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases or may be identified by statements to the effect that certain actions "may", "could", "should", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. A number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors may cause the actual results or performance to materially differ from any future results or performance expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of the Company including, but not limited to, the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions and dependence upon regulatory approvals. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by securities laws.