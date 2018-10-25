Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 25, 2018) - good natured Products Inc. (TSXV: GDNP) ("good natured"), is pleased to announce its latest commercial partnership with Indoor City Farm, Your Local Greens, Inc.



Utilizing the latest LED grow light technology from Phillips Horticulture, Your Local Greens plans to become a key player in the post-organic Indoor City Farming space. With only 3% waste, 90% less water usage than traditional farming methods, and guaranteed, consistent production volumes, Indoor City Farming is rapidly gaining popularity within the global hydroponics market that's poised to grow to about $13.7 billion by 20251.

Your Local Greens has completed the first phase of what will be a total of four sealed grow rooms in a 60,000 square foot warehouse producing a large variety of products from flavor-full microgreens to multiple types of leafy greens.

Partnering with good natured allows Your Local Greens to move outside the grow-room to include the use of non-petroleum, plant-based products. "We were instantly drawn to good natured innovative plant-based packaging as it contains none of the potentially harmful additives commonly found in petroleum-based plastic packaging and is made from renewable resources," said John Battle, President of Your Local Greens.

Paul Antoniadis, CEO of good natured added: "We're very excited to be working with Your Local Greens who, like us, have set a course to become leaders in their field. With one of the largest assortments of plant-based herb and microgreen packages in North America, we're well positioned to serve innovative American growers like Your Local Greens who wish to extend the promise of fresh and healthy all the way through to their packaging."

All good natured packaging is made with the highest possible percentage of annually renewable materials and up to 35% recycled content. Containing no BPAs, phthalates or other chemicals of concern, Your Local Greens is assured that the fresh healthy food they work so hard to produce will stay that way all the way to their customers' tables.

About Your Local Greens

Your Local Greens is an industrial size hydroponic Indoor City Farm located in Burlington, North Carolina. Producing safe, sustainable and nutritious greens near where their customers live and work, Your Local Greens partners with community organizations and educational institutions to promote a wide range of positive outcomes.

For more information: yourlocalgreens.com

About good natured Products Inc.

With over 100 plant-based food packaging designs, 10 grades of bioplastic rollstock sheets, 30 home & business organizational products and a world class team of scientists, business builders and retailers, good natured is producing and distributing one of North America's widest assortments of consumer products and packaging made from the highest possible percentage of renewable, plant-based materials and no BPAs, phthalates or other chemicals of concern.

Committed to doing what's right for the planet and right for business, good natured is creating better everyday products that combine cutting-edge bioplastic technology and the latest sustainable design features that not only look good, but maximize shelf space, drive incremental sales, enhance logistics and boost environmental benefits, all bundled up in a fresh and friendly brand.

For more information: goodnatured.ca

