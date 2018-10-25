

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's import prices increased at the fastest pace in nearly 18 years in September, Statistics Sweden reported Thursday.



Import prices logged a double-digit growth of 15.2 percent annually, the biggest since October 1993. Higher import prices of crude oil and electricity contributed to the increase in prices in the past year.



The producer price index that indicates producer prices on the domestic and export markets together, increased by 10.1 percent from last September. At the same time, prices on the export market advanced 13.4 percent.



Data showed that producer prices increased by 1.2 percent in September from August.



In the same period, prices increased by 2.9 percent on the import market and by 1.7 percent on the export market under the influence of a weaker Swedish krona.



