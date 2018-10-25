Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

PJSC LSR Group (LSRG) PJSC LSR Group: LSR Group Launches New Project Ruchyi in St. Petersburg 25-Oct-2018 / 14:58 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *LSR Group Launches New Project Ruchyi in St. Petersburg* LSR Group announces the launch of a large-scale comfort-class project, Ruchyi, that is currently under construction in the Krasnogvardeisky district of St. Petersburg. Flats in the first building of the residential complex are already available for sale. The starting price per square meter is RUB 79,000. Ruchyi is a brand new neighborhood consisting of 18 buildings including the entire necessary infrastructure. The complex encompasses the area of almost 10 hectares of land between Piskarevsky Avenue, Ruchyovskaya Road and the future extension of the Severny Avenue. Its total area will exceed 250,000 m2, with just over 170,000 m2 of living space. The number of flats is to exceed 4,000 units, ranging from the 22 m2 studios, to spacious, 78 m2 three-room flats. Some of the flats will be the so called "euro-flats" that are currently very popular amongst the buyers. The project's social infrastructure will include the playgrounds and sports grounds, places for recreation and walks, a kindergarten and a school, and almost 6,000 m2 of built-in premises to accommodate leased commercial, service and leisure infrastructure. The project will have its own parking, both ground-level and underground, with almost a 1,000 parking lots reserved for residents' use. In addition, there will be a visitors parking available to all the guests. Flats in the building No.1 are already available for sale. This building has 13 floors with a total area of 4,500 m2, and the flats within the building include: studios, two-room flats with standard layouts, two-room "euro-flats", and standard two-room flats ranging from 22 m2 to 47 m2. The building will be commissioned in Q4 2020, and the residents will receive their keys by 30th June 2021. The entire project will be completed in 2023. *For more information please contact:* LSR Group Press Service Tel.: +7 812 333-11-11 E-mail: press@lsrgroup.ru www.lsrgroup.ru ISIN: US50218G2066 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: LSRG Sequence No.: 6330 EQS News ID: 737821 End of Announcement EQS News Service

