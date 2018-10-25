The "1,3-Butylene Glycol Global Market Size, Share, Development, Growth and Demand Forecast, 2013-2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global 1,3-butylene glycol (1,3-BG) market is likely to grow from $109.0 million in 2017 to $151.3 million by 2023

Growing cosmetic products market and the growing demand of 1,3 butylene glycol in the pharmaceutical industry are the key factors driving the growth of the global market. 1,3-BG is used as raw material for polyester plasticizers and unsaturated polyester resins humectant in cosmetics.

As per the findings of research, pharmaceutical grade occupied the larger share of the market, its usage in major industries, such as cosmetic, personal care, and food industries. Growing demand for skin care and hair care products and entry of large number of players in the food and beverages industry worldwide, is driving the demand for pharmaceutical grade 1,3-butylene glycol.

On the basis of application, cosmetics personal care products were the largest application area of 1,3-butylene glycol, owing to increasing consciousness and awareness towards haircare and skincare among consumers. The increasing awareness supported with increased disposable income is leading to more demand of such cosmetic products, which finds application of 1,3-BG.

Globally, Asia-Pacific dominates the market and is expected to remain the largest market in future as well. This is due to high demand for 1,3-BG in emerging economies of the region. During the forecast period, the market is expected to witness the fastest growth in Asia-Pacific, attributed to factors such as improving healthcare infrastructure, increasing disposable income, and significant growth in the cosmetics industry.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Research Background

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Executive Summary

Chapter 4. Introduction

Chapter 5. Global Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 6. North America Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 7. Europe Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 8. Asia-Pacific Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 9. Latin America Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 10. Middle East and Africa (MEA) Market Size and Forecast

Chapter 11. Global Strategic Developments of Key Players

Chapter 12. Company Profiles

Daicel Corporation

KH Neochem Co. Ltd.

Genomatica Inc.

Godavari Biorefineries Ltd.

OXEA GmbH

Hangzhou Dayangchem Co. Ltd.

Haihang Industry Co. Ltd.

