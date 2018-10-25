The global cook-in bags market is expected to post a CAGR of over 6% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio

A key factor driving the growth of the market is increased awareness about food hygiene. Good food hygiene practices play an important role in food preparation as unhygienic food handling practices can lead to foodborne diseases. Health conscious consumers are adopting safe handling practices. The use of cook-in-bags has emerged as a safe food handling practice. Raw food in cook-in-bags can be directly cooked or roasted in an oven, eliminating the need for human contact, thereby ensuring food hygiene. Furthermore, cook-in-bags eliminate the cleaning stage and, hence, are perceived as a more convenient way of cooking for time-pressed consumers. Thus, improved food hygiene practice is expected to be one the key factors driving the global cook-in-bags market.

This market research report on the global cook-in bags market 2019-2023 also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

In this report, Technavio highlights the advent of self-seal oven bags as one of the key emerging trends in the global cook-in bags market:

Global cook-in bags market: Advent of self-seal oven bags

The introduction of self-seal oven bags is an emerging trend in the global cook-in-bags market. Self-seal oven bags are made from naturally self-venting film. After consumers purchase meat from the retail store in these oven bags, the bag is sealed using a fold-over-flap making it odour and leak-proof. Furthermore, as these bags are light in weight, they are easy to carry and convenient to use. In addition, these bags eliminate the need for heat sealers among retailers making them cost-effective for retailers. Moreover these bags are recyclable, which makes them a more eco-friendly option. Owing to these advantages, vendors such as Sirane, have introduced self-seal bags. Many vendors are expected to introduce self-seal cook-in bags during the forecast period.

"Enhanced nutritional value is one other factor contributing largely to the growth of the cook-in-bags market. These bags are safe for use in microwave ovens which is a nutrient-friendly cooking method as a microwave cooks vegetables quickly with minimum heat and liquid. Furthermore, cook-in-bags trap moisture and natural juices which further improves the nutritional value of food as the nutrients are not lost with water vapor, which is the case in traditional cooking methods. It also retains the natural flavor of the food by preventing the loss of volatile organic compounds. Thus, the above-mentioned advantages of cook-in-bags are expected to drive the global cook-in-bags market," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Global cook-in bags market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global cook-in bags market by material (plastic, aluminum foil, and others) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The Americas led the market in 2018 with a market share of over 44% of the market share, followed by EMEA and APAC respectively. EMEA is expected to exhibit higher incremental growth than APAC during the forecast period.

