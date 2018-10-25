Luxoft Holding, Inc: Luxoft Joins the Connected Motorcycle Consortium to Support the Development of Next Generation Cooperative Intelligent Transport Systems

MUNICH, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / October 25, 2018 / Luxoft Holding, Inc (NYSE: LXFT), a global IT service provider, today announces it has joined the Connected Motorcycle Consortium (CMC). Luxoft will use its unique integration concepts and experience of developing next generation in-vehicle infotainment systems to accelerate the development of Cooperative Intelligent Transport Systems (C-IST) for motorcycles.

Luxoft has already deployed its UI software platform based on the Qt Automotive Suite to develop an instrument cluster for a C-ITS system that alerts a driver of a car that a motorcycle is approaching. It was showcased at the INTERMOT conference in Cologne this October.

"Robust and intuitive HMI systems will alert drivers and riders of oncoming vehicles that they may not be able to see," said Dr. Michael Dinkel, Senior Director of Digital Cockpit at Luxoft. "HMI development is an important part of making the communication between cars and motorcycles effective and easy to understand. By using our experience in cooperation with the CMC, we hope to ensure that the mobility revolution makes driving on the roads a safer and personal experience."

BMW Motorrad, Honda and Yamaha founded the CMC in 2016 to develop technology that will help integrate motorcycles in C-ITS. The CMC is a non-for-profit collaboration between manufacturers, suppliers, researchers and associations that is making motorcycles part of the mobility revolution.

Luxoft has experience in the automotive sector, having recently developed an award-winning HMI interface for electric cars, LUCEE, and played a leading role in co-creating the software platform that underpins Daimler's state-of-the-art infotainment system featured in the new Mercedes A Class, MBUX. It will leverage this experience to help co-develop motorcycle HMI systems with other CMC members.

To learn more about Luxoft's HMI developments, visit the website here.

About Luxoft

Luxoft (NYSE: LXFT) is a global IT service provider of innovative technology solutions that delivers measurable business outcomes to multinational companies. Its offerings encompass strategic consulting, custom software development services, and digital solution engineering. Luxoft enables companies to compete by leveraging its multi-industry expertise in the financial services, automotive, communications, and healthcare & life sciences sectors. Its managed delivery model is underpinned by a highly-educated workforce, allowing the Company to continuously innovate upwards on the technology stack to meet evolving digital challenges.

Luxoft has more than 12,700 staff across 42 cities in 21 countries within five continents, with its operating headquarters office in Zug, Switzerland. For more information, please visit www.luxoft.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release of Luxoft Holding, Inc ("Luxoft") contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of our business and financial condition, as well as the results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements are subject to, without limitation, the risk factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Luxoft's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended March 31, 2017 and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission by Luxoft. Except as required by law, Luxoft undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements for any reason after the date of this news release whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Media Inquiries

Robert Maccabe

Director, Public Relations

t: +44 (0)20 3828 2346; m:+44 7950 517 836

Press@luxoft.com

Twitter: @Luxoft

SOURCE: Luxoft Holding, Inc

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/526332/Luxoft-Joins-the-Connected-Motorcycle-Consortium-to-Support-the-Development-of-Next-Generation-Cooperative-Intelligent-Transport-Systems